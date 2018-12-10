Pep: We were outstanding except for 5-8 minutes

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he was "delighted" with his side's performance despite a first defeat in this season's English Premier League in a 2-0 loss at Chelsea yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City dominated possession early on at Stamford Bridge, but could not find a way through a well-organised Chelsea defence and were hit on the break just before half-time as N'Golo Kante netted Chelsea's first shot at goal.

David Luiz's header in the second half sealed City's first EPL defeat since April, as they were knocked off the summit by unbeaten Liverpool.

Guardiola, however, still liked what he saw, believing Chelsea simply took their chances at key moments.

"The way we played in the first half was incredible," Guardiola said. "They had minimum chances and scored and in the second half we were there until the end.

"If they have one chance, they will score one goal because the opponents are so good and determined.

"That is what's going to happen in the future on the biggest stages but the way we played today was incredible. I'm delighted. We were outstanding except for five to eight minutes.

"We try to be champions. Everyone wants to beat us. Now it is recovery for the Champions League."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said the change of emphasis from a possession-based game to a counter-attacking style had been key against City.

He said: "We defended very well and then we started to press better and, after the first goal, the match changed and we played well in the first 20 minutes of the second half. In the end, we deserved to win.