Pepe Reina on coronavirus symptoms: I could no longer breathe

On-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina said he was left fearing for his life after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

He did not get tested confirmation that he had the virus but Reina told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE: "Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it. But everything pointed to it."

The ex-Liverpool goalkeeper described his ordeal to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, saying: "I am winning the battle against coronavirus only now.

"The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

"I don't miss the company as it's me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home.

"I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never left me - it was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

"The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen - endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed."

Last week, Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, one of the first high-profile players to test positive for Covid-19, said: " I could hardly breathe, I couldn't do anything after five minutes. My muscles ached."