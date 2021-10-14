Perfect Denmark the second team to qualify for World Cup

Denmark became the second team to qualify for next year's World Cup Finals when they beat Austria 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to seal top spot in Group F.

Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send the Danes to Qatar as they build on their surprise semi-final run at Euro 2020 this summer.

Displaying some impressive free-flowing football, Denmark won all eight qualifiers so far, scoring 27 goals and conceding none.

Following joyous scenes as the Danes mobbed each other after the final whistle, captain Simon Kjaer stressed that they now want to make an impact in Qatar.

"We built up a crew and a mentality that is incredibly healthy and we have been eager to improve all the time," the 32-year-old AC Milan centre-back told the country's Kanal 5 television.

"We share the best with each other and adding that to the quality we have, we can go a long way. We have come a long way already but we have only become hungrier."

Second-placed Scotland got a desperately needed 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands. They need just one more victory from their last two games to secure a play-off spot as they seek to reach the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1998.