Perfect game needed to beat RB Leipzig: Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has challenged Tottenham Hotspur to "write new stories" in the Champions League, even though they will take the positives from last season's sensational comeback against Ajax Amsterdam in the semi-final.

Spurs looked to be sunk when trailing 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg of the tie last May, but Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick in Amsterdam saw them knock out the Dutch giants in dramatic circumstances.

LAST 16, 2ND LEG RB LEIPZIG Leipzig lead 1-0 on aggregate TOTTENHAM

Spurs, then under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, lost 2-0 in the final to Liverpool in Madrid.

Tottenham need another memorable away day at the Red Bull Arena tomorrow morning (Singapore time) if they are to progress beyond the round of 16 in this campaign.

In the first leg in London last month, Spurs were lucky to come away with a 1-0 home defeat as the dominant German side should have scored more than Timo Werner's penalty.

"We have to take everything positive but I think it belongs to the past, we need to write new stories," said goalkeeper and captain Lloris, referring to the Ajax match.

"We have to go there and be ready to make the perfect game.

"We have to go there to win the game. It is as simple as that.

"But the opponents are a very, very good team.

"I'm not surprised that they are fighting for the title in the Bundesliga."

While Leipzig - who sit third in the Bundesliga - have their sights trained on domestic glory, Tottenham will be merely content to book their spot in Europe's elite club competition next term.

A 1-1 draw at Burnley last Saturday ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions and left Spurs eighth in the English Premier League and facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

"I don't know what's going to happen for the rest of the season, but we need to keep faith and keep working," said Lloris.

"We can see players are fighting and giving their best.

"The confidence is not up there but we are working for that and we are working to finish the season as high as we can."

While confidence at Spurs may be low, defender Toby Alderweireld believes his side can take heart from their second-half performance against Burnley, which saw them salvage a draw after going into the break 1-0 down.

He told Spurs' website: "We have to take the positives out of the second half.

"It shows there is still a lot of spirit in this team.

"We're fighting and we have to take this energy, this vibe, from the second half and take it into Leipzig on Tuesday.

"In a difficult away game, and after a difficult first half, we changed it, and if we play like that, I think we have a good chance there."

Despite the improved second-half showing, there were some concerning issues at full- time.

Defender Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan who is alleged to have argued with his brother.

And in his post-match interview, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho once again lambasted record signing Tanguy Ndombele, whom he hauled off at half-time.

Said the Portuguese: "My thinking was that in the first half we didn't have a midfield. Simple as that.

"I'm not going to run away and I have to say that Tanguy had enough time to come to a different level.

"I know that the Premier League is very difficult. For some players, it takes a long time to adapt to a different league, but a player with this potential and responsibility has to give us more than he is giving us."

Mourinho has been increasingly negative since losing forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung Min to injury, and his mood is unlikely to improve after makeshift striker Steven Bergwijn became a doubt for tomorrow's game.

He limped off after the Burnley clash and did not take part in training yesterday.

Following the match in Germany, Spurs will face Manchester United - who have not lost any of their last 10 games - in the EPL next Monday morning.