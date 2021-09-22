Perfect Napoli go top of Serie A

Napoli went top of Serie A, thanks to a 4-0 stroll at Udinese yesterday morning (Singapore time) that maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano earned Luciano Spalletti's side an impressive win at the Dacia Arena. The victory gives them a perfect 12 points from four games, two points ahead of Inter Milan and AC Milan, who sit second and third respectively.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are a further point back alongside Fiorentina, as Napoli remain the only team to win all their matches in the Italian top flight this season.

"It doesn't mean anything. We know we played very well at a difficult ground. We've got to keep our feet on the ground and keep working. It's not easy coming all the way to Udine and winning 4-0," Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne told DAZN.

Meanwhile, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his post-match outburst following the 1-1 draw with Milan, is something he has done many times before, as he urged his players, especially the substitutes, to pull up their socks.

Juventus are third from bottom, having won only two points after four games.

"It is normal that I have a post-game outburst, as I am human," said Allegri.