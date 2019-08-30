Perfect time to play Arsenal, says Lucas Moura

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura (left) will be hoping to better his tally of 15 goals from last season.

Fresh from an upset home defeat by Newcastle United last Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura believes their clash against local rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday has arrived at a perfect time.

The North London Derby comes after an unconvincing start to the season for Spurs.

Their lacklustre performance in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle followed a 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City, who outplayed them and had 27 shots more than Spurs.

Even in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on opening day, Spurs were behind until Christian Eriksen came on in the 64th minute and changed the game.

To add to Tottenham's early-season wobble, manager Mauricio Pochettino is in a downbeat mood and worrying about the potential loss of players before the European transfer window closes on Sept 2.

It has created a strange mood around last season's Champions League runners-up, reported Reuters.

But Brazilian Moura, 27, believes there is nothing like a derby to set the pulses racing and kick-start Spurs' season.

He said: "Is this the perfect game for us to have after the Newcastle defeat? Yes.

"We need to look forward now. There are a lot of hard games to come.

"We lost against Newcastle, but I am sure we have the quality to go to Arsenal and come back with three points."

Arsenal also suffered defeat last weekend, falling 3-1 to English Premier League leaders Liverpool, after winning their opening two matches.

Ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, however, is unconvinced by the third-placed Gunners.

He told talkSPORT: "I'll be honest, I am not over-excited about Arsenal... When you look at them - they are short in midfield of real quality and they are short at the back.

"They have got good forward players, but... I still see them being 30-odd points adrift of the top two again."

TELESCOPE

It's a view shared by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, who joked: "Arsenal will need a telescope to see Liverpool by the end of the season."

However, ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes it is Spurs who are already out of the EPL title race after just three matches.

He wrote in his Sky Sports column: "(Spurs) have been my biggest disappointment this season so far, and I'm not just saying that because I used to play for Arsenal...

"A couple of weeks ago, I'd have looked at Sunday's North London Derby and said Arsenal would be happy with a draw but, after their positive start to the season, I expect them to win comfortably now."

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino is similarly pessimistic about Spurs.

He told talkSPORT: "I've got a real sense that something personal is going on within the squad with Pochettino at the moment.

"Spurs have achieved a hell of a lot from where they were and where they are today under Pochettino.

"But there's certain things I'm seeing and I'm not convinced it's a happy camp there at the moment."

Wantaway playmaker Eriksen's future is uncertain until the European transfer window closes, while defensive stalwart Jan Vertonghen has not seen a minute of action after being dropped for "tactical reasons".