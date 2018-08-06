Perisic: Bayern know where to find me

Reported Manchester United target Ivan Perisic has told German giants Bayern Munich that if they want to sign him, "they know where to find me".

The Inter Milan winger told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti of his admiration for Bayern's new boss Niko Kovac, who was previously his coach at international level.

Said Perisic: "He (Kovac) had a very big influence on me.

"I played great for Croatia under him and I congratulate him on everything he has done in Germany and signing for Bayern.

"If they want me, they know where to find me.

"I heard some clubs want me, but they have to talk to my club, and only after that, I can join the negotiations and decide.

"If I were to change clubs, it would only be for a top league and top club...

"I am happy in Inter, but we all know everything is possible in football.

"Honestly, I would like to try myself in all biggest leagues.

"But the question is: Will I have the time? I am 29, and I'm working on extending my career for as long as I can.

"Yes, I'd like to play in England and Spain, but I don't know if there is enough time left."

Manchester United have long been linked with the winger, even before his impressive showings in Croatia's impressive run to the World Cup final in Russia.

However, the Red Devils haven't made great strides in the transfer market, with the English Premier League transfer window set to close on Thursday.

The Daily Mail reported that manager Jose Mourinho and chief executive Ed Woodward had not spoken in 17 days before their awkward-looking chat in the players tunnel during the club's United States tour last week.

One of Woodward's predecessor, Peter Kenyon, has urged the pair to mend fences, telling the BBC: "They have to work it out and they'll find a way of working it out.

"United are bigger than anybody, bigger than any individual and that's always been the mantra.

"It will get worked out and I would hope Jose is part of that working it out because he is incredibly skilled."