Perth mooted as a venue for remaining 92 EPL matches

With Britain suffering one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world, the English Premier League could be set to resume the 2019/20 season in Perth.

English football agent Gary Williams, who is based in Perth, said the plan has received support from an Australian senator and the EPL and Australian government have been consulted.

Britain has over 28,000 coronavirus deaths, behind only the United States, Spain and Italy.

Australia, meanwhile, has recorded less than 100 Covid-19 deaths and is in the process of gradually lifting lockdown restrictions.

Williams has proposed flying all EPL clubs to Perth and isolating them in hotels for a fortnight before playing matches behind closed doors or with a small number of local fans in attendance.

He told The Sun: "I have had discussions with contacts at Premier League clubs and they like the idea.

"I have also spoken with government officials and they are enthusiastic. We are speaking again this week.

"Everybody is safe here. The government has lifted many restrictions.

"We are sitting round in groups of 10, we can walk around and the beaches are open. We have had four new cases in the last 10 days."

WANT TO HELP

Senator for Western Australia Glenn Sterle added: "I'm watching what's happening in England with a heavy heart. We want to help.

"We have almost no new cases. It would just be a case of some quarantine for our friends when they arrive and then we are up and running.

"When Gary first mentioned it, I thought it was a wonderful idea. I'm glad he is getting the same response from the people in the game he has called.

"This is the centre of the sporting universe in Australia. We have fresh air and good weather. It would be ideal."

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville, meanwhile, has suggested Malta as a venue for the EPL to continue its final 92 games of the season.

There is also a plan to play the matches at 10 neutral venues behind closed doors in England.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber fears plans to complete the season at neutral venues could have a "material effect on the integrity of the competition".

Brighton were due to be at home for five of their remaining nine matches as they fight for their EPL survival.

Barber worries the loss of home advantage could prove critical - even without fans.