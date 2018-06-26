Peru captain Guerrero to thank Socceroos captain Jedinak for support

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has promised to give his Australian counterpart Mile Jedinak "a big hug" before today's match between the teams as a thank you for his support in overturning Guerrero's drug suspension.

Although he was given a 14-month ban after testing positive for a cocaine byproduct contained in a tea, Guerrero was allowed to play in the tournament partly because the captains of Group C rivals Australia, France and Denmark appealed on his behalf.

"I haven't had the chance to thank him," Guerrero said.

"I hope to do that before the match tomorrow and I hope we can chat. I am so, so terribly grateful to him... I hope to give him a big hug and thank him."

Peru are playing for pride after being knocked out the tournament, while Australia could sneak through on goal difference if they win and the Danes lose to the French.

But if the Australians thought Peru's early exit will make their life easier, those hopes were dispelled by Guerrero.

"I see all my teammates with the knife between their teeth. They don't want to go home empty handed," he said.