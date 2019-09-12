Peru end Brazil’s 17-match unbeaten streak

A late goal from Luis Abram gave Peru a 1-0 friendly win over Brazil in Los Angeles yesterday morning (Singapore time) and handed the five-time world champions their first defeat in over a year.

Defender Abram nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Ederson to nod home a free-kick with six minutes left to end Brazil's 17-match unbeaten run that began after last year's World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, who beat Peru in the Copa America final just two months ago, started without Neymar, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, all of whom were rested, and they looked like they missed their stalwarts.

Although Richarlison was busy up front, forcing Pedro Gallese to tip one fierce shot round the post, the Selecao never looked in full control of the game.

Even the second-half introduction of attackers Neymar, Vinicius, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Henrique, could not lift Brazil, who lost to Peru for just the fifth time in 46 games.

"We had chances and they punished us from a dead-ball situation," said fullback Fagner.