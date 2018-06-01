Peru skipper cleared to play

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was cleared to play at next month's World Cup, after a Swiss court yesterday agreed to temporarily lift his doping suspension while it considered his appeal against a 14-month ban.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal said in a statement that the 34-year-old would suffer "if he saw himself prevented from participating in a competition that will be the culmination of his career as a footballer, given that he did not act intentionally or with significant negligence".

Guerrero is now free to lead his country in their first World Cup appearance for 36 years. They face France, Australia and Denmark in Group C.