Phil Foden can be my successor at Man City: David Silva

Spanish midfielder David Silva, who confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of next season when his contract expires, has anointed Phil Foden as his successor.

Silva is one of City's most decorated players of all-time, having won four English Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups since joining from Valencia in 2010.

He scored his 71st goal in 396 appearances for the English champions in the FA Cup final last month as City completed a first ever domestic treble in English football, reported AFP.

However, the 33-year-old believes completing a decade in Manchester is the perfect time to step away.

"This is the last one," Silva told reporters in his native Gran Canaria.

"Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me.

"Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure.

"I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it."

With the end in sight for the Spanish maestro, Silva said City's 19-year-old youth product Foden is his heir apparent, saying: "He reminds me of myself when I was young."

Said the World Cup and European Championship winner: "I'm sure he's going to be a fantastic player. He's a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me.

"Apart from his natural skills, he's a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer.

"When you're young, you always ask people with experience. I've given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He's taken the information in and he's getting better day by day.

"He reminds me of myself when I was young - especially how he is as a person. He's very quiet but always there, competing. He hates losing."