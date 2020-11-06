Phil Foden recalled to the England squad

England have recalled Manchester Ciy's Phil Foden for their friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland this month, while Mason Greenwood was left out of the 29-man squad.

Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland, in September after they breached Covid-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel.

They were also left out of last month's England squad.

Manchester United forward Greenwood, 19, remains out of Gareth Southgate's squad, having failed to complete a full match with his club this season. - REUTERS

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: D. Henderson, Pickford, Pope.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Dier, Gomez, James, Keane, Maguire, Maitland-Niles, Mings, Saka, Trippier, Walker.

Midfielders: Foden, J. Henderson, Mount, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Winks.

Forwards: Abraham, Calvert-Lewin, Grealish, Kane, Rashford, Sancho, Sterling.