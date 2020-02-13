Philippe Coutinho insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit

Philippe Coutinho says he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool, despite the success they have had since his 2018 exit.

The Brazilian playmaker pushed through a £106 million (S$190.5m) move to Barcelona in January 2018, but has failed to settle at the Catalan side and is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho's departure was seen as a blow for the Reds at the time, but is now viewed in some quarters as a reason behind Liverpool's success.

The 27-year-old's exit allowed Liverpool to finance moves for goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk, making Juergen Klopp's side not only spectacular, but also solid.

Since Coutinho's departure, Liverpool have won the Champions League and are on course to clinch their first English Premier League title in 30 years.

Coutinho told Sports Illustrated: "I don't look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else...

"I'm happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward...

"Liverpool are flying, and it doesn't surprise me.

"We've seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I'm also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager. I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there."