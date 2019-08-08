Football

Philippe Coutinho rejects Tottenham’s loan deal: Report

Philippe Coutinho. PHOTO: AFP
Philippe Coutinho's mooted return to the English Premier League is looking unlikely, following reports that he had rejected a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that both he and his club Barcelona would prefer a permanent move, but his £80 million (S$134.5m) price tag is a major stumbling block.

Meanwhile, Sky Italia have reported that Spurs are working to agree on personal terms with Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Spurs had reportedly agreed a £64.4m transfer fee with the Italian giants for the Argentinian forward on Tuesday.

Sky Sports added that Spurs have also made a new 60 million-euro (S$92.9m) bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Talks are also ongoing with Sporting Lisbon over midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

