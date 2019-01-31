Piatek bags brace in full Milan debut
Krzysztof Piatek scored twice on his full AC Milan debut as Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Napoli 2-0 at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.
Piatek, signed from Genoa last week as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute.
He doubled the lead before the half-hour mark with a fine individual strike.
The 23-year-old Polish international has now scored an incredible eight goals in only three Coppa Italia games this season, having bagged four for Genoa against Lecce in August and a double against Virtus Entella last month.
Milan will face either Inter Milan or Lazio, who play tomorrow, in the last four as they look to go one better than their 4-0 final defeat by Juventus last season. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now