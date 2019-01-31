Piatek bags brace in full Milan debut

Krzysztof Piatek scored twice on his full AC Milan debut as Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Napoli 2-0 at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Piatek, signed from Genoa last week as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute.

He doubled the lead before the half-hour mark with a fine individual strike.

The 23-year-old Polish international has now scored an incredible eight goals in only three Coppa Italia games this season, having bagged four for Genoa against Lecce in August and a double against Virtus Entella last month.