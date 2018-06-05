Pickford set to be England’s No. 1

England manager Gareth Southgate has indicated that Everton's Jordan Pickford could be his first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup after saying his selection in Saturday's friendly against Nigeria was a "bit of a statement".

Southgate, whose other goalkeepers are Stoke City's Jack Butland and Burnley's uncapped Nick Pope, praised Pickford's distribution and calmness in the warm-up game at Wembley, which England won 2-1.

"I was really pleased with what Jordan did," the England manager told British media.

"His decision-making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play. There was a bit of a statement with the selection of Jordan."

Pickford, who has three caps, said Southgate had still not informed the squad who would be the first-choice custodian in Russia.

"Nothing's been confirmed," he said.

" I've just got to keep putting in performances and keep working hard in training.