Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unsure of Arsenal future
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is at a turning point in his career and it will be a difficult decision whether to extend his contract at the London club or not.
The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, but has yet to lift any major silverware in England.
"I haven't had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago and they know why nothing has happened yet," Aubameyang, who turns 31 on Thursday, told French football programme Telefoot.
"They have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It's a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. It'll certainly be a very difficult decision to make."
Arsenal, who travel to second-placed Manchester City when the English Premier League restarts on Thursday morning (Singapore time), were ninth in the table when football was suspended three months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur planning 'live' video fan wall for Man United game
Tottenham Hotspur have revealed a plan to inject some atmosphere when they host Manchester United in the English Premier League on Saturday morning (Singapore time).
With all EPL games to be played behind closed doors, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Spurs have offered their fans the chance to appear on a "live" video fan wall that will be streamed into the stadium for their game against United, reported Sky Sports.
Although no audio will be played, the Spurs stars would be able to see "live" clips of supporters celebrating and reacting to key moments during the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
However, to be featured, fans must enter a competition and show themselves decked out in their kits on the sofa, and they'll be encouraged to react to events in the game as they happen.
Jose Mourinho's men are eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They are four behind United in fifth place, which could be a Champions League slot given Man City's ban, pending appeal.
Iker Casillas drops out of Spanish FA election
Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas withdrew his candidacy for the role of president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) yesterday.
Casillas' withdrawal means incumbent Luis Rubiales, who took over from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018, is set to be re-elected unopposed in August with a four-year mandate.
In a statement, Casillas said the main reason he reconsidered his candidacy was the "exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering".
Spain is one of the countries in Europe worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 27,000 deaths and over 290,000 confirmed cases.
"This makes the elections take a back seat. It is time to add and not divide, because football and society need it," the 39-year-old said on Twitter.
However, Casillas, who led Spain to unprecedented success as they won Euro 2008 and 2012 plus the 2010 World Cup, has not closed the door on a future presidential bid, saying he hopes to be part of the next electoral process. - REUTERS
