Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang willing to stay at Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang "is willing to stay" at the club after his brace in the 4-0 English Premier League win over Norwich City at the Emirates yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 31-year-old striker, who has 63 goals in 101 matches for Arsenal, has just one year left on his contract, and his future has been the subject of much speculation.

Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares grabbed Arsenal's other goals against the Canaries.

Said Arteta: "(Aubameyang) is willing to stay with us. He is really happy where he is. He can see what we are trying to do."

Aubameyang, meanwhile, told BT Sport: "We'll talk with the club and we're going to see what's going to happen."