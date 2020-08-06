Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters to swop clubs

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal in principle with Southampton to sign Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with fullback Kyle Walker-Peters going the other way, British media reported yesterday.

Hojbjerg is set to move for a fee in the region of £15 million (S$27m) while right-back Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton on loan in January, will make a permanent switch for £12m, according to Sky Sports.

Hojbjerg, who moved to the English Premier League from Bayern Munich in 2016, was stripped of the Saints captaincy in June when the 23-year-old made his intention to leave the south-coast club clear to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Walker-Peters, who is also 23 and moved to Saints for more first-team action, has played 10 times in the EPL under Hasenhuettl since his loan move earlier this year.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had said last month there was a place at the north London club for Walker-Peters to return to, but would not stand in the defender's way if he wanted to leave in search of more playing time elsewhere.