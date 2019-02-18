Pique calls for Barca to improve ahead of Lyon date

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged his side to step up after an unconvincing 1-0 win over Real Valladolid yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lionel Messi's penalty helped the La Liga leaders secure three points following two consecutive draws in the league against Athletic Bilbao and Valencia.

But Pique believes his team still need plenty of improvement ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie at Lyon on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

"We haven't played well. The truth is it wasn't a good match today. The only good thing is the victory," Pique, who made his 300th La Liga appearance, told Movistar.

"Getting back on track with three points is important after two draws. But we definitely have to improve. We have to be better on Tuesday, otherwise we'll have a tough time."

Messi's fitness was again in the spotlight after a niggling thigh strain in recent weeks.