Pitch presents pothole for City

Newport County players celebrating their progress in the FA Cup, after defeating Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade.

Football's purists will be looking forward to this weekend's FA Cup fixtures, where potential potholes await the high and mighty.

For instance, the meeting between fourth-tier League Two Newport County and English Premier League champions Manchester City certainly provides the David versus Goliath encounter which is at the heart of the world's oldest club competition.

At Newport's Rodney Parade ground, there are potholes literally waiting for Pep Guardiola's multi-million pound squad, who are used to the pristine surfaces of their own Etihad Stadium and EPL venues.

FIFTH ROUND NEWPORT COUNTY MAN CITY

Until a few years ago, Rodney Parade was used exclusively for rugby and with a capacity below 8,000.

Leicester City have already been beaten by Newport this season and Championship (second-tier) club Middlesbrough certainly struggled in the mud during their defeat in South Wales in their fourth-round replay.

Newport striker Padraig Amond, who scored when they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in the replay, is hoping that the uneven pitch will do them a favour.

"We have to use all the advantages we can get, the bobbly pitch - we have to use that," said the Irishman.

"We should try and get a couple (of rugby fixtures) on there. We might get a rugby game on to make it interesting."

HOME SHOWING

Newport will also take heart from their encouraging home showing against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round last season, when Amond put his side ahead in the first half.

England skipper Harry Kane's 82nd-minute equaliser forced a replay at Wembley, which Spurs won 2-0.

"It's going to be tough for (City)," Amond added.

"They won't be used to it. It's a different challenge, even for the best players in the world."

However, Newport manager Mike Flynn does not think the pitch will hamper City too much.

"They're a fantastic outfit and, knowing how good Pep is, I'm sure he'll overcome that pitch," Flynn said.

"We passed the ball around a lot in tough conditions and I'm sure Man City will do the same."

Newport have gone through some hard times - they were relegated from the Football League in 1988 and went out of business the following year.

Their old 25,000-capacity home, Somerton Park, was demolished in 1993 and became a housing estate.

The club were reformed by fans and had to restart in the regional Hellenic League, then four tiers below the Football League, and the several moves of stadium led to their new nickname of "The Exiles".

Newport returned to the Football League in 2013 and have been in League Two ever since.