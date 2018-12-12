Pjanic: Pogba’s return to Juventus would be a dream

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been an ongoing debate, more so after he was left out of Jose Mourinho's last two starting line-ups and with the winter transfer window set to open next month.

But for Juventus star Miralem Pjanic, it is a no-brainer, saying it would be a "dream" to bring back the World Cup winner.

Pogba signed for the Red Devils for a record-breaking £89 million (S$154m) from Juventus in 2016, but the France midfielder has struggled to replicate his form from his time at the Italian giants.

Bosnian international Pjanic says the addition of Pogba would strengthen what he believes is already the "best Juventus side in the history of the club" after the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's the dream of our fans," he told Rai Sport.

"The club have signed some amazing players and are thinking of improving the team even more. Pogba would be welcome here again."

United manager Mourinho has said that Pogba will start against Valencia tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in a dead-rubber Champions League tie, but whether the 25-year-old will make the starting line-up against rivals Liverpool in the English Premier League clash on Monday remains to be seen.

However, Pogba did make Gary Neville's combined Liverpool and United XI on Monday Night Football, reported the Independent.

The former United defender opted for the Frenchman as the holding midfielder in his team, which earned a rebuke from an amused Jamie Carragher.

"Holding what? He's the most undisciplined player of all time," the ex-Liverpool defender said.

Mourinho and Carragher may not see the merit in playing Pogba, but a Forbes report published on Monday suggested that it would be foolish for the former Chelsea manager to continue to play without him.

The report intimated that that Mourinho's ego is hurt as the Portuguese struggles to get the best out of him. But rather than addressing the problem, Mourinho seeks to demean Pogba, publicly stripping him of the vice-captaincy, and reportedly called him a "virus".

It was the same case with Eden Hazard when, in Mourinho's second spell at Chelsea, he said his side were playing with only 10 men with Hazard in the side and questioned his work-rate.

But since Mourinho's departure, Hazard has won another EPL title and continued his rise to become one of the best players in the world. Rather than reflect on these errors, he is repeating them with Pogba.

The report also pointed out that United scored more goals (3 to 1.6) in each game with him than without him and significantly created more chances (14.8 to 7) with him compared to when he was absent.

And since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, no player has been directly involved in more goals for United than Pogba.