Plane with Sala goes missing

Jan 23, 2019 06:00 am

Newly signed Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala was on board a light aircraft that went missing over the English Channel late on Monday, French police said.

British and French coastguards scoured the seas off the island of Guernsey yesterday for the single-engine plane after it lost radar contact on its way from Nantes to the Welsh capital.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward joined English Premier League strugglers Cardiff City from Nantes last week for a club record fee of around 17 million euros (S$26m). - REUTERS

