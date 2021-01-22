Play in European Super League and you’ll get Fifa ban

World football's governing body Fifa says players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from playing in Fifa competitions, including the World Cup.

In a joint statement with European governing body Uefa and the other five continental confederations yesterday, Fifa said they would not recognise any such breakaway competitions.

"Any club or player involved in such a competition would, as a consequence, not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by Fifa or their respective confederation," they said.

The idea of a breakaway league, as an alternative to Uefa's flagship Champions League, has been floated for many years, but speculation has intensified in the past two years.