Players can be ready in two weeks: Michael Keane

Michael Keane said yesterday that players will be able to return to English Premier League action after only a "couple of weeks' proper training".

The coronavirus pandemic has seen professional football in England suspended until at least April 30. EPL clubs are due to meet on April 3 to discuss what the English top flight does next.

"All the lads have been sent individual training programmes to carry out at home," Keane told talkSPORT radio.

"It's not easy because you've not got the normal equipment, you've just got to improvise and do what you can.

"The Premier League could start again in a month, it could be longer.

"So we've just got to keep that base level of fitness.

"As long as we get a couple of weeks' proper training before the next game - and the lads have worked hard in the meantime - we'll be fine."

The centre-back said Everton's backroom staff were monitoring the players' progress.