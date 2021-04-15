Players see red, so Solskjaer colour coordinates

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he will rotate his Manchester United team against Granada.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a leaf out of his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson's book and said yesterday that he hopes cosmetic changes in the club's stands can bring about a change in their home form this season.

Solskjaer said United have changed the colour of the banners around the pitch from red to black, after his players found it difficult to distinguish red shirts against the red background.

QUARTER-FINAL, 2ND LEG MANCHESTER UNITED GRANADA

The move comes a day after the 25th anniversary of former United manager Ferguson's infamous complaints after a loss at Southampton, when he ordered his players to change their grey kits as they were struggling to pick each other out.

United have failed to win their last three European games at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer suggesting playing in red shirts against red empty seats could also be a small contributing factor.

"You'll see a change now (in) the banners around the place. It is not red anymore, we have looked into this," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"It shouldn't be any reason really. But, some of the players have mentioned that (when making a) split-second decision, red shirts on red seats (is confusing). We have tried to change that."

United are in a strong position ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League quarter-final, return leg against Granada at Old Trafford, having claimed a 2-0 win in the away leg.

However, Solskjaer will be without suspended trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, while forward Marcus Rashford did not train yesterday due to a foot injury and could miss the match.

"There will be a few changes, some of them are enforced, some are maybe rotation," Solskjaer said.

"We have to make sure we go through.