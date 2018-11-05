Pochettino dismisses issues with Neville's remarks

Mauricio Pochettino (above) hopes the injury to Mousa Dembele is not serious.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any issue with Gary Neville's claims that his side were "spineless", after a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spurs took a 3-0 lead at the Molineux through Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, but Wolves fought back and nearly snatched a point.

The hosts had a goal disallowed for offside before half-time, although replays appeared to show that it was an incorrect decision.

But Wolves came back through penalties by Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez - after league debutant Juan Foyth had conceded both spot-kicks - as Spurs held on to climb back into the top four.

Neville had said on Sky Sports following Spurs' 1-0 loss to Manchester City that the London side had been "spineless and soft" for 30 years, but Pochettino brushed off any issues with that remark.

"I don't understand the problem that happens with some comments," he said.

"When some people make some comments, you have to respect the comments. When people criticise me, I accept the criticism.

"But yes, I am so happy right from the beginning. Since I arrived here, we created a very good culture about fight and altogether the belief.

"It was difficult to create that but I am so happy. It is a team that is always going to give the faith in each game. We can win or we can lose, but we are so intense and today the effort was fantastic.

"We came from Manchester City when we ran more than 120km and West Ham was similar and this was the same.

"That showed the team have a very strong character."

Spurs were rocked by an injury to Mousa Dembele in the first few minutes, particularly with one eye on a must-win Champions League clash at home to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

The European fixture may explain why the visitors faded as the match wore on and Pochettino conceded his side had only themselves to blame for allowing Wolves back into the match, reported Reuters.

"At 3-0, I think we conceded a very cheap action for the opponent," he said.

"We created our own problems, but playing here is tough, so I am happy."

Pochettino said he hoped Dembele's injury was not too serious but that the Belgian would have to be assessed.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo lamented that they had a goal disallowed, resulting in a third consecutive defeat as they slipped to 11th in the standings.

"It could have made a big difference. It's hard not to feel a little bit unfairly done by," he said.

"We had the character to go back in the game when everybody thought the game was lost.

"The boys gave everything, took risks. We had chances. Maybe we would have deserved a draw."