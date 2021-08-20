Pochettino doesn’t see Mbappe leaving this season

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Kylian Mbappe will remain their player this season, despite speculation of a Real Madrid move for the French star this month.

"Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season," Pochettino said, ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game at Brest tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Talk of Mbappe joining Real has intensified since Lionel Messi's shock move to PSG last week. In Madrid, Mbappe was on the cover of leading sports dailies Marca and AS yesterday, with Real apparently hopeful of signing the World Cup winner before the transfer window closes in Europe on Aug 31.

"This period is part of football," Pochettino said of the transfer window. "Lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't.

"Kylian is preparing for tomorrow's game. The only conversations I have with Kylian are about football. He has a year left on his contract, if he doesn't renew it. We are happy with him and from what I see, he is happy with us too."