Pochettino dreams of EPL win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his Italian ancestry means he feels at home whenever he is in Italy.

Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur, saying he is dreaming of winning the English Premier League title in their new stadium.

The Argentinian, who had been linked with top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United recently, has performed admirably without spending a penny this summer.

Spurs are third in the EPL, just five points behind leaders Manchester City, and ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

When asked about his future by the Italian press yesterday, ahead of Spurs' Champions League clash with Inter Milan, Pochettino insisted that he wants to stay put, reported the British media.

"Seriously, today I see myself here. My contract expires in 4½ years… if (Daniel) Levy does not fire me first," he said with a laugh.

Pochettino, 46, added that he hopes to be able to lift the EPL trophy at their new stadium at White Hart Lane.

He said: "I dream of winning a trophy with Tottenham, maybe the Premier League in our new stadium.

"In the future, to also guide the Argentine team is my desire.

"The important thing is to be happy, and I am right now."

A win against Inter at Wembley tomorrow morning would certainly make him smile, as only a victory would help the London side stay in contention for a place in the Champions League knockout stage.

With only two games remaining in the group stage, Inter are in pole position to join Barcelona in the next round.

Luciano Spalletti's men host PSV Eindhoven in their last game, while Spurs have the daunting task of a trip to the Nou Camp.

Inter have won eight of their last nine Serie A matches to climb to third in the table, with Spurs in fine form as well after defeating previously unbeaten Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday.

They had also defeated Spurs 2-1 in their earlier encounter at the San Siro in September.

Spalletti expects Tottenham to come out all guns blazing, but he won't make special plans for star striker Harry Kane, reported AFP.

"We rate whichever opposition we come up against. However, Inter always inspire the opposition," Spalletti said.

"That means they have to go up a level compared to their normal performances.

"We have no specific approach for one team or another. We have got to perform as Inter Milan."

Pochettino added that he feels at home in Italy, and does not rule out coaching in the Serie A one day, although he would need Italian lessons.

He revealed that Nicolas Burdisso, a former international teammate who played for Inter, AS Roma, Genoa and Torino, had asked whether he had considered a move to Italy.

He said: "Me in Serie A? I have Italian origins and it would be a wonderful experience.

"When Burdisso asked me, I told him I'd never really thought about it, but every time I go to Italy, I feel at home there.

"Argentines and Italians are very similar, for the way we live life and for our passion for football. Clearly (to work in Italy), I would need to have a better grasp of Italian, as language is fundamental to communicate with players.

"I remember that my grandfather would speak to me quite often in Italian but I was quite young. I'd need to do a bit of practice before moving to Italy.

"Years ago, there were contacts with Sampdoria. I was at Espanyol, they showed an interest but then nothing happened."