Pochettino hopes for repeat of 2009

Barcelona's Nou Camp is a place where many teams fear to tread, but not Mauricio Pochettino.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss has happy memories of the place, having earned a 2-1 derby victory there while taking charge of Barcelona's city rivals Espanyol in 2009.

GROUP B BARCELONA TOTTENHAM

"Espanyol were bottom and Barcelona were top," he recalled. "All the people were saying Espanyol had no chance. It was a special victory and an unbelievable memory."

To repeat that feat, Spurs must hope that the current Barcelona side, who are unbeaten in 28 Champions League home matches, take their foot off the gas.

Spurs must win at the Nou Camp or match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven in order to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona, who beat Spurs 4-2 at Wembley, have already made sure of winning their Champions League group for a record 12th successive season.