Pochettino: My players are heroes

Mauricio Pochettino saluted his Tottenham Hotspur "heroes" as they took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in their last-16, first-leg clash at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pochettino's side had been under the cosh as Dortmund dominated the first half, but Hugo Lloris kept them level with a series of fine saves.

That set the stage for a sublime second half from Tottenham, who were sparked into life by a fine finish from South Korea forward Son Heung Min.

Son's fourth goal in his last four appearances took him to 16 for the season, but none have been as priceless as this one.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen capped his own powerful performance when he swept in their second goal in the closing stages and substitute Fernando Llorente's late third put the seal on a remarkable result.

Insisting his players deserved all the praise after emerging from a gruelling schedule with their best result of the season, Pochettino said: "I want to congratulate my players one more time. It was a fantastic game, a massive effort.

"My players are heroes. They deserve a lot of praise for the effort they are doing this season. It is amazing.

"3-0 is a very good result but it is only the first leg. When you have a team in front of you like Dortmund, you need to respect them."

It was an especially impressive success for Pochettino, given he was without the injured Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Ben Davies.

Pochettino devised a clever game plan that eventually frustrated Dortmund and secured Tottenham's first-ever Champions League knockout-round win at home.

With Rose and Davies sidelined, Pochettino deployed centre-back Vertonghen out of position at left wing-back and switched to a three-man defence that stifled the Bundesliga leaders.

Said former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: "It was phenomenal. Mauricio Pochettino has to take huge credit for the way he tweaked the fullbacks." - AFP

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Aurier, Sissoko (Wanyama 90+1), Winks, Vertonghen, Eriksen, Son (Lamela 90), Moura (Llorente 84)

DORTMUND: Burki, Hakimi, Toprak, Zagadou (Schmelzer 77), Diallo, Dahoud, Witsel, Delaney, Sancho (Guerreiro 88), Goetze, Pulisic (Bruun Larsen 88)