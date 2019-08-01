Pochettino: Spurs should change my title from manager to coach

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said his job title should be changed from manager to coach as he has no influence over transfers.

"I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players," said the Argentine, after his side defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at the Audi Cup in Munich, Germany, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them. Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy.

"The club need to change my title and description. Of course, I am the boss deciding the strategic play but, in another area, I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Spurs broke their transfer record to sign French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for an initial £55 million (S$91.7m) last month.

They also signed 18-year-old forward Jack Clarke from Leeds United, but loaned him back to the Championship club.

With just a week left in the transfer window, Pochettino said he is in the dark about any more signings.

The 47-year-old, who had expressed frustration over the club's transfer policy, was speaking after his side inflicted another pre-season defeat on Real. Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game after intercepting a backpass from Marcelo.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane insisted after the match that Gareth Bale was not fit to travel with the squad, following the collapse of a proposed move to China's Jiangsu Suning.

Zidane told reporters after the match at the Allianz Arena: "After speaking with the doctors, the best thing was for (Bale) to stay in Madrid.

"He stayed back and is training there. It was a joint decision between the player, medical staff and the coach."

Bale, however, was playing golf during Real's defeat "to help him clear his head", said his agent Jonathan Barnett.