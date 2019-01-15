Pochettino sweats over Kane's injury and Son's unavailability

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he fears a "massive problem" after Harry Kane limped off the Wembley pitch with an apparent ankle problem following his side's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Kane was hurt after clashing with United defender Phil Jones in the closing seconds of the match as the visitors dug deep to protect their 1-0 lead at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pochettino said he would be fretting over Kane's fitness, with the 25-year-old set to undergo tests in the next few days. He will also lose Son Heung Min to the Asian Cup.

If South Korea go all the way to the Asian Cup final on Feb 1, Son will miss five of Spurs' matches.

"Of course, if Harry Kane suffers an injury it would be a massive problem for us. That is my worry, that is our worry," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"It was a bad tackle in the last moment from a Manchester United player. It wasn't an intention, but it was a bad tackle.

"There's swelling, we need to assess in the next few days. I hope it's not a big issue, but he was limping off the pitch."

Pochettino hailed Tottenham's second-half performance as among the best in his tenure at the north London club, despite Marcus Rashford's first-half winner leaving them nine points adrift of English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Spurs threw everything at United after the break, with visiting keeper David de Gea making 11 saves - several of them in the world-class category.

Tottenham were chasing a first league double over United since the 1989-90 season after a 3-0 away victory in August but, despite his obvious disappointment, Pochettino, said their Wembley performance was better than the one at Old Trafford.

He said: "It was one of the best performances that I saw since I've been here and the best 45 minutes.

"I think David de Gea made 11 saves, which is unbelievable. We didn't create much in the first half, but we dominated.

"Overall, it was fantastic. My feeling today is the opposite of when we won at Old Trafford. After we won that game 3-0, I wasn't happy but today, after the defeat, I'm very pleased with the performance.

"That's the way we want to build a team for the future, to be close to win the title. I'm not happy with the result, of course, but very happy with the reaction after conceding the goal."

A move to Old Trafford is still possible for Pochettino, even if he refused to be drawn into that discussion after the game.