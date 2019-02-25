Pochettino: There were crossed cables in my brain

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted surprise at his uncharacteristic outburst at referee Mike Dean after his side's 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Saturday, adding that he might apologise to the match official.

The result at Turf Moor dealt a blow to third-placed Spurs' title hopes and Pochettino was fuming at full-time, confronting Dean and his assistants on the pitch in a lengthy rant that highlighted his frustration.

There was controversy about Burnley's first goal by Chris Wood in the 57th minute, as it came from a corner which Spurs felt shouldn't have been given.

But the visitors had a break of their own when striker Harry Kane, back after missing seven games with an ankle injury, capitalised on a throw-in that was taken at the wrong place.

However, they paid the price for sloppy defending as Ashley Barnes struck the winner with seven minutes left.

Television pictures seemed to show Pochettino and his assistant Jesus Perez reacting to something said to him by Dean and the Spurs boss reportedly carried on his finger-pointing protest in the tunnel, reported AFP.

But he refused to elaborate on the row, instead admitting his out-of-character complaints were sparked by the tension of the title race.

"If we didn't win, we cannot think now of being real contenders. It is a massive opportunity lost for us," Pochettino said.

"When you feel so disappointed and upset, you make some mistakes. We made some mistakes on the pitch and I made some mistakes afterwards on the pitch.

"There were crossed cables inside my brain. It was weird and strange, and has not happened before in 10 years.

"Some stupid things happen and you react. I was never out of control, but now I need to find the result."

Asked if he would apologise to Dean, Pochettino added: "Yes, maybe, good point. Maybe I go."

The incident is certain to be included in the referee's report and may earn Pochettino a touchline ban, said former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew.

Speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports, Pardew said: "Your self-control is obviously put to one side, because the emotions got the better of Pochettino, that is why he has gone up to the referee. He got very close to the referee and that will probably get him in trouble.

"Having said that, Mike Dean, if I were a manager and he had said something to me in that instance, I'm going to react and the referee would be, in my opinion, best to say nothing."

TOUGH RUN

Spurs have a tough run of fixtures coming up.

They face Arsenal and Chelsea in the English Premier League before they meeting Borussia Dortmund for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, after winning the home leg 3-0.

Kane hopes they can move on quickly from the defeat.

He told the club website: "It's a big week to come and we have to move on as best we can.

"It's a big period for us and we know we are more than capable of winning these games.

"Burnley was disappointing but we have to move on and it's a big game against Chelsea next."

Having missed six weeks of action due to injury, Kane is hoping he can make up for lost time.

He said: "It's up to the manager who plays but, hopefully, I can make myself available for the next one."