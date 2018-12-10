Pochettino urges Spurs to fight on two fronts

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his Tottenham squad to fight for silverware on two fronts after seeing his team thrust themselves back into the English Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City ahead of a Champions League trip to Barcelona in midweek.

The Tottenham manager saw his side brush the Foxes aside with goals by Son Heung Min and Dele Alli.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, two of his most potent attackers, played only cameo roles off the bench and will be fresh for their crucial trip to Catalonia, with Spurs needing to win at the Nou Camp on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) to secure progress to the last 16.

"It will be a massive game. They are qualified for the next stage... We need to win and deserve to win and the mentality has got to be 200 per cent to try to win because it's a game we must win," said Pochettino.