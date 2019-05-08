Pochettino urges Spurs to win final before the final

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Tottenham Hotspur to seize their chance to make history, as they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League semi-final, second leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Pochettino is convinced his side can still reach their maiden Champions League final, although Donny van de Beek's strike gave Ajax a priceless lead last week to defend in Amsterdam.

Spurs go into their biggest game for decades on a low note after losing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, a defeat that stopped them wrapping up a place in next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

Tottenham, trying to reach their first European final since the 1984 Uefa Cup, have to focus on the challenge presented by Ajax's vibrant young side.

Having already eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus, Ajax showed their vast potential against Spurs in the first leg and should have been further ahead after van de Beek's opener.

Crucially, Pochettino will have Son back from his ban for the second leg and the forward should give his team a far more dynamic look.

The Argentinian remains upbeat and hopes his confident attitude transfers to his players against Ajax, while adding his players have done more than enough already to make him proud of their efforts this term.

"We have ahead two 'finals' against Ajax and Everton," Pochettino said.

"We are in a position where it depends on us to be in the Champions League final and then it depends on us to finish in the top four.