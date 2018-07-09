Pogba and Griezmann key to beating Belgium: Rush

Belgium may have produced an impressive performance to dump favourites Brazil out of the World Cup, but Ian Rush believes France can do the same to the Red Devils.

The star-studded European sides will meet in the World Cup semi-final at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Belgium will probably enter the game as favourites with coach Roberto Martinez seemingly finding the ideal personnel and system to get the best out of star players Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

France, meanwhile, have yet to produce the kind of performance the talent in their ranks promise - save for their 4-3 Round-of-16 win over Argentina.

Wales and Liverpool legend Rush told The New Paper that key to Les Bleus' chances of reaching the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday is getting the best out of Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

He told The New Paper: "Belgium have played with a back three, so that means it will be the three of them up against just Olivier Giroud.

"That leaves space on the flanks for France to exploit.

"We haven't seen the best of Griezmann, and especially Pogba, but it could be different if they exploit the space on the flanks.

"It's definitely an area for France to target, (on the opposite flank to Griezmann) Kylian Mbappe will be up against someone who is not a natural defender (in Nacer Chadli)."

Griezmann has responded to criticism that his team do not have a discernible style by suggesting that it shows adaptability.

Rush agreed, saying: "I do think France have been adaptable to different styles for different opposition.

"And that's important. The reason Belgium beat Brazil is because they can switch between two or three different styles and systems while Brazil only play one way."

The winners of the match between France and Belgium will meet the winners of the other semi-final between England and Croatia, who meet on Thursday morning (Singapore time). - DILENJIT SINGH