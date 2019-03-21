Pogba: Confidence-inspiring Solskjaer should get United job

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has restored the confidence and freedom they lacked towards the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure and the Norwegian deserves to take over full-time, midfielder Paul Pogba has said.

Former United striker Solskjaer has rejuvenated the team since replacing Mourinho in December, helping them win 10 out of the 13 English Premier League games since his appointment and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

"We want him to stay. The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows everything about the club. He is a really happy coach who gave confidence back to the players.

"This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before."

Despite winning the World Cup with France last year, Pogba struggled for form under Mourinho who benched him, but the 26-year-old is back to his best under Solskjaer with nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.

"Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong. A lot of talking outside that we weren't used to," Pogba said, reflecting on the final part of Mourinho's tenure.

"I don't like to talk about the past. I like to talk about the future because that's what matters. We're better now and the results have been brilliant."

United are fifth in the Premier League with 58 points from 30 matches and within three points of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They take on Barcelona in the last-eight of the Champions League next month.

Meanwhile, for all Solskjaer has achieved thus far, the Norwegian has failed to bring the best out of Alexis Sanchez, who is currently out injured.

However, the 30-year-old Chilean is not ready to give up at Old Trafford, where he has managed just five goals in 41 appearances for the club, with only two in 23 in this injury-troubled season.

"I have belief in my ability," he told Inside United magazine.

"I would love to help bring a trophy to the United supporters, I want to make them really happy. I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware." - AFP, REUTERS