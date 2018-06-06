Pogba: No one criticises Messi for walking

Paul Pogba is unperturbed by the criticism over his style of play.

Under-fire France midfielder Paul Pogba has had enough.

The enfant terrible of French football, who has endured a season of criticism at both club and country, has come out firing as Les Bleus prepare for their World Cup campaign.

Since moving to Manchester United in 2016, pundits and fans have frequently taken him to task, if not for his erratic performances on the pitch, then for his frequently changing hair colour or social-media posts.

The 25-year-old suffered the latest brickbats during France's 3-1 win over Italy last Saturday, when he was jeered after a misplaced pass and again when he was replaced by Steven N'Zonzi with five minutes left.

In an interview with France Football, Pogba insisted that he is unperturbed by the criticism over his style.

"I've always been like that," Pogba said. "When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.

"You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the park. If he scores three goals, are you going to say: 'Ah but he's walking on the pitch?' No. You can't tell me how to play.

"If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.

"People can like it or not. Do I need this to be loved? Do I need people to judge me differently? Or do they talk better about me?"

Pogba also stated that while he respects that every one has an opinion, he will not live for others.

He said: "We can't love everyone and be loved by everyone. That would be perfection and nothing is perfect in this world.

"I'm not going to be offended if someone says, 'I don't love you'. That's your right. You don't have to love me."

France face the United States in their final tune-up match on Sunday morning (Singapore time) in Lyon.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 before facing Peru (June 21) and Denmark (June 26).

Reports in Italy have linked Pogba with a return to Juventus, especially since his relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has deteriorated.

The Red Devils announced the signing of Brazilian international midfielder Fred in a £52 million (S$92.7m) deal with Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

Mourinho has also reportedly been eyeing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has a 100 million-euro (S$155.8m) price tag - just two million euros shy of club-record signing Pogba.

Lazio legend Pierluigi Casiraghi told RMC Sport that the 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic is certainly worth the money.

"I do not know if the valuation is right, if I had 100 million euros, I would buy him," Casiraghi told RMC Sport.

"I like him very much, not from today, he was immediately seen as a great player."

Former Lazio player Stefano Fiore echoed Casiraghi's sentiments.

"Given the figures that are now involved in football, he is worth the money because of the quality and characteristics he possesses," said Fiore.

"...if a defender can go for 70 million euros in England, then Milinkovic-Savic is worth much more."