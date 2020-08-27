Football

Pogba tests positive for Covid-19, left out of France squad

Paul Pogba (above) has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga in the France squad after testing positive for Covid-19.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 27, 2020 08:36 pm

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was omitted from the France squad announced on Thursday (Aug 27) for next month’s Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19, coach Didier Deschamps said.

World Cup winner Pogba has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga, who was called up for the first time alongside Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

France are set to visit Sweden on Sept 5 and host Croatia three days later. – AFP

