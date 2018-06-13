Pogba will shine in Russia: Sagna

Former Arsenal and France defender Bacary Sagna believes Paul Pogba can shrug off his indifferent form with Manchester United and shine for France at the World Cup.

"Paul is a special character and he's very important for the team," Sagna told Sky Sports.

"He had a so-so season with Manchester United because he got a lot of criticism... People have to remember he is only a holding midfield player and he has orders from the manager.

"That's what he's been doing, but I'm looking forward to seeing him shining, and he's going to shine."

Meanwhile France's first opponents Australia have piled the pressure on Pogba, with Massimo Luongo saying: "The pressure is always on him because of how much he costs."