Poland coach at a loss to explain sluggish showing

Poland coach Adam Nawalka struggled to explain his team's off-key display on Tuesday as they produced a lethargic, error-ridden performance to lose 2-1 to Senegal in their opening game of a World Cup Group H they had high hopes of winning.

An own goal by Thiago Cionek late in the first half and an appalling defensive mix-up that let M'Baye Niang score into an empty net on the hour put Senegal clear, with Grzegorz Krychowiak's header in the 86th minute changing nothing.

"I don't think any excuse is good enough for the first half," Nawalka said.

"There were many different elements that contributed to the poor performance. We weren't aggressive enough, the wingers didn't do a good job and neither did the midfield. We weren't dynamic or coordinated.

"We did do better in the second half - but not enough."

It was a particularly disappointing display after an impressive qualifying campaign that helped lift Poland to eighth in the world rankings and brought them to their first World Cup for 12 years with high hopes.