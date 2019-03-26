Poland continue perfect start to Euro qualifiers

Poland made it two wins out of two at the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, after second-half goals by Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Glik gave them a 2-0 home win over Latvia in Group G yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In the group's other games, an Eran Zahavi hat-trick steered Israel to a 4-2 home win over Austria while Slovenia were held to a 1-1 home draw by North Macedonia.

Poland, who beat Austria 1-0 away in their opening match, lead the way in Group G with six points from two games.