Poland continue perfect start to Euro qualifiers
Poland made it two wins out of two at the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, after second-half goals by Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Glik gave them a 2-0 home win over Latvia in Group G yesterday morning (Singapore time).
In the group's other games, an Eran Zahavi hat-trick steered Israel to a 4-2 home win over Austria while Slovenia were held to a 1-1 home draw by North Macedonia.
Poland, who beat Austria 1-0 away in their opening match, lead the way in Group G with six points from two games.
Left-back Arkadiusz Reca produced a fine run and cross for star striker Lewandowski to break the deadlock with a thumping header from six metres in the 76th minute before veteran centre-back Glik netted with almost a carbon copy in the 84th. - REUTERS
