Poland hoping to end run of slow starts

Poland will be hoping to improve on their poor record in opening matches at major tournaments when they take on Slovakia in their Euro 2020 opener in Saint Petersburg tonight, with a win crucial for both sides ahead of their matches against Group E favourites Spain.

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar will be tasked with stopping Poland's Robert Lewandowski, as the record-breaking Bayern Munich striker sets out to prove his quality at a major tournament.

Both played a key role in their clubs' success during the 2020/21 season, as Skriniar's Inter Milan won Italy's Serie A with the least goals conceded and Lewandowski's Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title with the most scored.

So far, Poland have failed five out of six times to win their opener at a major tournament in the 21st century, despite being tipped to win in most of those matches.

Slovakia, who will enter Krestovsky Stadium as underdogs, have qualified for major tournaments only twice this millennium - but they made it past the group stage both times.