Poland striker Lewandowski will miss crucial England clash

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of Thursday morning's (Singapore time) crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier away to England when striker and talisman Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury yesterday.

Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-0 victory over Andorra in Warsaw.

The Bayern Munich star is expected to be out for 10 days.

"Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury," the Polish Football Association said on its website.

"Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee.

"The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match."

The 32-year-old Lewandowski has been in scintillating form this season and already has struck 42 goals for Bayern in all competitions this season.

He scored twice for Poland in the win over Andorra, which left the Poles second in Group I, two points behind leaders England.

Lewandowski is on track to break Gerd Mueller's 1971-72 Bundesliga season record of 40 league goals in one campaign, having already bagged 35 with eight league games left.

His injury will almost certainly rule him out of Bayern's top-of-the-table clash with second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday morning (Singapore time) in which Bayern begin four points clear.

The reigning European champions will be hoping that he will be back in time for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-German, which will be played at Bayern's Allianz Arena on April 7.

Poland are expected to be the biggest threat to England in the group. But, having already dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Hungary, Thursday's Wembley meeting is crucial to their hopes of challenging for top spot which would bring automatic qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lewandowski has scored 66 goals for Poland from 118 appearances and would have represented the first real examination of an England defence that has not been tested in easy wins over San Marino (5-0) and Albania (2-0).

Despite the importance of the game, Poland said Lewandowski cannot be risked.

"That would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament," the statement added.

"Robert Lewandowski will return to his club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation."

Poland coach Paulo Sousa has other options in attack with the likes of Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek, Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik and PAOK's Karol Swiderski, who scored on his international debut after replacing Lewandowski against Andorra.