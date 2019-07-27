Police arrest man, 36, in probe over non-delivery of ICC tickets

The Manchester United-Inter Milan match at the National Stadium last Saturday drew a record crowd of 52,897 spectators.

The Singapore police has arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday (July 26), in relation to a case of non-delivery of International Champions Cup (ICC) tickets.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said on Saturday. This follows their confirmation on Thursday that a police report has been lodged against sports agent Hafidz Ja'afar, who was accused of failing to deliver ICC tickets last weekend.

A. Rahman, a 36-year-old events manager, filed the report after paying his "close friend" Hafidz $600 for 12 tickets to last Saturday’s Manchester United-Inter Milan match, and then realised that they were not legitimate.

Hafidz was formerly manager of Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling. On Wednesday, Swim Schooling, the school that Schooling set up in June last year, also released a statement on its Facebook page, saying that it had terminated Hafidz’s employment.

It wrote that Hafidz “is not authorised to transact any business, collect any monies or act in any capacity whatsoever on behalf of our company”.