Pool, City are the real title contenders: Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's (left) Tottenham Hotspur have scored 11 goals in their last two league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted Liverpool and Manchester City "are the real contenders" despite his side usurping champions City to second spot after a 5-0 home win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Spurs' hot form has seen them win their last five English Premier League matches and rack up 11 goals in the last two of those games.

Kyle Walker-Peters, 21, created Christian Eriksen, Son Heung Min and Lucas Moura's first-half goals, before Harry Kane and another Son strike added gloss to the scoreline in the second period.

Tottenham began the campaign by setting an unusual record - they became the first EPL side to not sign anyone in a summer transfer window.

Other off-field problems have beset the north London club, not least delays to the opening of the new 62,000-seat stadium at White Hart Lane, which forced them to continue using Wembley as a temporary home for far longer than initially planned.

Despite that, Tottenham have continued to prosper on the pitch under Pochettino, who is regarded as Manchester United's preferred choice to become their new permanent manager at the end of the season.

AFP quoted him as saying: "Over the last six months, we haven't complained about anything.

"The one thing we have kept is the belief and being positive and we have created a bubble.

"We are in this position because we have worked a lot and the players really believe."

Spurs haven't won the title since 1961 and last won a trophy, the League Cup, in 2008, but they are firmly in the title hunt.

They didn't resemble contenders when City won 1-0 at Wembley on Oct 29 to drop Tottenham to fifth, but Pochettino never grew disheartened.

He said"We kept our way."

"I wasn't negative eight weeks ago and now I am not so positive. I try to keep a balance of my emotions.

"Of course we are so happy, but it hasn't surprised me because we were always focused on us, never on the opponent.

THE REAL CONTENDERS

"We are in a very good position, but Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders.

"We are between them and there is still a lot of work to do."

His opposite number, Eddie Howe, thinks otherwise.

After watching his Bournemouth side suffer their biggest ever EPL defeat, he said: "Without a doubt (they are title contenders.

"They've got the forward players and the creative players that can cause anyone problems.

"They are in great form and are very clinical - we had equally good chances but didn't take them."

It's a sentiment shared by former Spurs and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Tottenham have emerged as genuine title contenders after enjoying a free-scoring festive period...

"What will please Mauricio Pochettino most about the last few days is the performance of right-back Kyle Walker-Peters against Bournemouth.

"The 21-year-old endured a difficult Champions League debut at the Nou Camp earlier this month. He was robbed on halfway by Ousmane Dembele to gift Barcelona the lead.

"Wednesday was his first appearance since then and he responded by demonstrating his attacking qualities, setting up three of Tottenham's five goals.

"Suddenly, Pochettino has three right-backs - Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier and Walker-Peters - all fighting for a place."

Walker-Peters told the club's website: "There is a buzz around the team at the moment.

"We're winning games and everyone is confident."

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, meanwhile, praised Pochettino and called Kane the best striker in the world.

He said on the BBC: "Brilliant manager. Brilliantly coached. Great set of players.

"Harry Kane is the best striker in the game in this moment in time.

"You've got one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League in Christian Eriksen."

Eriksen highlighted his side's confidence telling the club's website: "We're feeling very, very confident going into every game thinking we will score.

"With the players we have, someone will score at any point."