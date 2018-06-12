Pop star Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony
British pop star Robbie Williams will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday, the world football governing body Fifa and the singer's representatives said.
The award-winning singer, who is best known for his hit single "Angels", will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
The 44-year-old said in a statement yesterday that performing at the World Cup was "a boyhood dream" and it would be "an unforgettable show". - AFP
