Porto could host Champions League final

Complications with moving the Champions League final from Istanbul to London's Wembley Stadium have led to Porto emerging as a new option for the May 29 clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, sources have told Reuters.

Uefa has been in talks with the British government and England's Football Association aimed at moving the final to Wembley after Turkey was last week put on the UK's "red list", ruling out any English fans from attending the game.

But a source with knowledge of the discussions said that obstacles have emerged around the need for exemptions for international broadcasters, technical and support staff and sponsors.

Given many of those individuals, from various countries, would need to quarantine on arrival in Britain, it would require a wide range of exemptions that has made a swift agreement difficult to find.

Istanbul is highly unlikely to host the game given the circumstances and moving the match to Porto offers a way for English fans to still be able to attend, albeit at greater cost and effort than holding the match at Wembley.